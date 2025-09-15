Manole: 5,000 mothers will receive financial support to reintegrate into the labor market

The main measure of the program consists of granting a monthly subsidy of 2,250 lei for a period of 12 months. „For these mothers, single mothers and others, we are considering granting a monthly subsidy of 2,250 lei for a period of 12 months, provided that the employment relationship continues for at least another 18 months after the expiry of this facility,” the minister explained.

The program is aimed in particular at mothers with several children who wish to return to work, thus responding to a major demographic challenge.

„The aging population is a concern all over the world, and so the Social Democratic Party considers it appropriate to encourage as much as possible, with all available resources, mothers with multiple children who want to return to the labor market,” Manole said.

In addition to the monthly subsidy, the program includes complementary benefits. „Because the issue of supporting mothers with multiple children is extremely important, we propose, in addition to the subsidy I mentioned, to supplement it with a benefit, namely exemption from paying social security contributions, access to vocational training programs for re-employment, and financial support to cover the costs of caring for young children aged 0-6,” the minister explained.

The program will benefit 5,000 mothers and will be funded from multiple sources.

The minister emphasized that these measures are investments, not expenses. „I would like to emphasize that these measures, whose primary objective is to create more jobs and more employees in the economy, do not represent expenses from the outset, even if they involve European funds, but rather a benefit for the economy from the outset,” Manole said.