Bonuses of over 1,000 lei per month for young people entering the workforce for the first time

The Ministry of Labor, Family, Youth, and Social Solidarity has initiated a discussion on proposed amendments to the Law on the Unemployment Insurance System and Employment Stimulation. These amendments include 18 measures aimed at supporting young people as they start their careers, as well as protecting and reintegrating vulnerable individuals, such as victims of human trafficking and mothers with three or more children.

One of the key proposals is the introduction of a „First Job” stability bonus. This bonus will be available to young people aged 16 to 30 who are unemployed, not in education, and not participating in vocational training. The bonus will be paid monthly for two years, amounting to 1,000 lei per month in the first year and 1,250 lei per month in the second year. This initiative aims to encourage job continuity and professional growth. Additionally, employers who hire these individuals may receive a subsidy of 2,250 lei per month if the new hires are registered as unemployed.

The project also extends support measures for the employment of individuals at risk. Victims of domestic violence and human trafficking will have access to specialized integration and reintegration services in the labor market for defined periods. Employers who hire such individuals may also receive a subsidy of 2,250 lei per month if they are registered as unemployed.

Furthermore, employers who hire mothers with at least three dependent children under the age of 18 will be eligible for a 12-month subsidy of 2,250 lei per month, with the requirement that the employment relationship be maintained for a minimum of 18 months.

To qualify for these measures, individuals must register as unemployed with the employment agencies corresponding to their domicile or residence.

In addition to financial subsidies, the proposed measures include information and career counseling, job mediation, vocational training, and the assessment and certification of professional skills acquired through non-formal means.

The draft law also aims to include individuals from vulnerable groups in the categories eligible for active employment measures, raise the eligibility age for employment subsidies from 45 to 50 years, and simplify administrative procedures.

These initiatives are designed to assist employers facing labor shortages and difficulties in attracting stable staff, particularly in disadvantaged areas. Between January and June 2025, employers reported a total of 307,881 job vacancies, with 191,403 of these positions being repeatedly reported as vacant.

These changes align with the objectives outlined in the 2025–2028 Government Program and with European recommendations for sustainable employment.