Manole on the trade union protest: Human resources may be subject to reallocation

The statements come in the context of Monday’s protests by public administration trade unions, who took to the streets in Bucharest to express their dissatisfaction with the decisions of the government led by Ilie Bolojan. They believe that the announced measures will block the entire system and are threatening a general strike if they are not withdrawn.

„First of all, specifically in relation to today’s protests by public administration unions, I know that the prime minister is meeting with these people today, and I will most likely attend this meeting as well,” Manole said.

„I have been, am, and will remain a supporter of the unions and the people who work in this country, and I am not, have not been, and will not become a supporter of the idea of layoffs,” the minister said.

Manole proposes a different approach to the issue of public administration personnel, based on redistribution rather than staff reductions.

„I believe that human resources in the administration, if we are to talk about it, can be subject to reallocation. Today, to give you an example, we have nursing homes built through the PNRR, completed, which do not yet have human resources allocated to manage that investment. I don’t see anyone who would oppose the idea that we need people there to make the investment we have made functional. Until recently, the Control Body of the National Agency for Disability had one employee. We have 950-960 thousand people with disabilities in this country. If we want to stop fraud and if we want to investigate where we suspect fraud, without in any way affecting the legitimate rights of people with disabilities in this country, with one person, imagine that almost nothing can be done.”

Manole pointed out that the staff shortage is found in many areas of public administration. „If you ask the Minister of the Interior, for example, about the shortage of police officers. If you ask the Minister of Education about the need for teachers, I think that in every area you will get the answer that, yes, human resources are needed.”

„From my point of view, we must first think about reorganizing some positions in relation to certain public services. Only then can we determine whether or not there is a surplus of staff,” Manole added.