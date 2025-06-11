MFA confirms two Romanians among those injured in Graz school shooting

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed on Wednesday morning that two Romanian citizens were among those injured in the armed attack at a school in Graz.

„In the context of the armed attack that took place on June 10, 2025, at a school in the city of Graz, Republic of Austria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Romanian Embassy in Vienna has taken action and contacted local authorities to obtain official information on the presence of Romanian citizens among the victims. The Austrian authorities have confirmed that two Romanian citizens are among the injured. Their families have already been informed,” reads a statement from the MFA.

The MFA emphasizes that the Romanian Embassy in Vienna stands ready to provide consular assistance should the families request it. It also notes that, at this time, the Austrian authorities are focusing on providing medical care to the victims and conducting the necessary investigations.

The MFA, through the Romanian Embassy in Vienna, will remain in contact with the local authorities and provide updates as new information becomes available.