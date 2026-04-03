Minister of Agriculture: Over 1.3 billion lei in payments to farms and villages in the first quarter

“We continue to develop Romania’s farms and villages using European funds. In the first quarter of 2026, payments totaling over 1.3 billion lei (256 million euros) were made through mechanisms managed by the Managing Authority for the 2023–2027 CAP Strategic Plan and implemented by the Agency for Rural Investment Financing,” the minister stated.

According to him, the funds are directed toward investments in agriculture and local communities. “The funds allocated to beneficiaries support the development of farms, the expansion of processing facilities, and the modernization of villages and municipalities,” Barbu noted.

The minister thanked the institutions involved in managing the funds. “I thank my colleagues at the Managing Authority and AFIR for their constant efforts to ensure that Romania attracts and efficiently utilizes European funds.”

“We continue to use all available sources of funding to increase investments in Romanian farms, factories, and communities,” the Minister of Agriculture added.