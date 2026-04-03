Mircea Lucescu Suffered a Heart Attack Today

Medical sources told ProSport that the former national team coach suffered a heart attack this morning at the hospital.

It all happened Friday morning, when Lucescu Sr. was set to be discharged from the hospital following recent health issues.

Mircea Lucescu, 80, fainted Sunday at the national team’s training camp during the technical meeting preceding the final practice before the team’s departure for Slovakia.

Since then, the head coach has been hospitalized at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital for monitoring and specialized treatment. This week, he underwent the implantation of a defibrillator.

“During the morning, the patient suffered an acute myocardial infarction. He was taken in for emergency care and promptly received the necessary medical and therapeutic interventions, in accordance with current protocols. Currently, his condition is stable, under close specialist monitoring. The patient remains hospitalized in the Cardiology Department, where he is receiving appropriate medical care,” announced the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital.

Mircea Lucescu is reported to have suffered a second heart attack. ProSport sources claim that the former national team coach’s condition is currently critical and that his family has requested that he be flown to a clinic in Vienna.

The second cardiac event occurred shortly after the Bucharest University Hospital announced that Mircea Lucescu had been stabilized and was under close specialist monitoring.

SUUB states that the patient is currently undergoing specialized cardiac treatment, with no new pathological developments.

Mircea Lucescu is stable, conscious, and cooperating with the medical staff.