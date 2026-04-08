Mircea Lucescu’s last journey. The coach will be buried with military honors at Bellu

The ceremony will begin on Wednesday, when the coffin will be deposited at the National Arena. The general public will have access starting at 5:00 p.m. The first vigil service will take place at 6:00 p.m. Supporters and admirers will also be able to say goodbye throughout Thursday, between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

On Friday, the funeral procession will head to the Church of Saint Eleftherios. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The last stage of the funeral will take place at Bellu Cemetery, from 12:20. The funeral will take place at 13:10, it will be marked by military honors.

Participation at this time will be limited to family and close guests.

„Strict security measures – Given the scale of the event, security and public order will be ensured at all times through close coordination between the Romanian Gendarmerie and the Capital Police. Road routes have been established together with the Traffic Police to minimize traffic jams during the procession’s movement”, the coach’s family also reports.