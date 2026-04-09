Who is in charge of Mircea Lucescu’s funeral. „It’s an honor for us”

The ceremonies marking the death of the great coach Mircea Lucescu, who passed away on Tuesday evening, are being organized by representatives of the association that handled the state-honored funeral for former president Ion Iliescu.

The funeral of Mircea Lucescu, one of the most important coaches in the history of Romanian football and one of the technicians with the longest and most diverse career in Europe, who passed away on Tuesday evening, is in its final stages, while high-ranking state officials, colleagues, former collaborators from clubs outside Romania and family pay their last respects on Thursday at the National Arena.

With titles won in several championships and European trophies in his record, Lucescu had a major influence on the development of Romanian and Eastern European football. Mircea Lucescu died, according to officials at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at around 8:30 p.m.

At the National Arena, the coffin with the coach’s lifeless body was deposited since Wednesday.

At the National Arena, the coffin with the coach’s lifeless body was deposited since Wednesday, and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan also came here on Thursday. The authorities decided that the new stadium of the Dinamo team will be named Mircea Lucescu.

“We are talking about a personality who inspired generations”

Mircea Lucescu’s funeral is being organized by Vlad Andrei Cristea, president of the Funeral Services Association (ASF), through his member company of the association, Beligi SRL in Bucharest.

“It is an honor for us. We are talking about a personality who inspired generations,” Vlad Andrei Cristea told Mediafax.

The group of operators brought together under the auspices of the Funeral Services Association (ASF) is the one that handled the funeral with military honors of the former president of Romania, Ion Iliescu, on August 5, 2025, after having offered his services to the Government a few months earlier.

It was also Vlad Andrei Cristea who announced, in a statement to Mediafax, that the Funeral Services Association of Romania is providing free humanitarian support for the burial of the victims of the catastrophe that occurred on October 17 last year on Calea Rahovei in Bucharest.

The funeral ceremony will take place on Friday. The funeral cortege will head to the Church of Saint Eleftherios. The funeral service will begin at 10:00.

The final stage of the funeral will take place at the Bellu Cemetery, starting at 12:20. The funeral will take place at 13:10 and will be marked by military honors. Participation at this time will be limited to family and close guests.