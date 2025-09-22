Nazare: There is no discussion of new tax increases to cover the budget deficit

When asked, during an appearance on Antena 3 CNN, whether the Government will raise any taxes to make the necessary adjustments to the deficit, Nazare answered categorically: „We have not discussed tax increases. Although this information exists in the public space, I can confirm to you now, we have not discussed other tax increases or anything additional to what we currently know.”

The minister specified that the statement refers to discussions held at the informal Ecofin Council meeting in Copenhagen, where he spoke with his European counterparts.

Regarding the journalist’s question about the lack of implementation of measures promised by the coalition, such as layoffs in public administration, Nazare explained that „the role of the Ministry of Finance is to manage the current situation in such a way that the fiscal-budgetary targets are in full agreement with Romania’s commitments.”

When asked if he can guarantee that there will be no further tax increases, the minister avoided a direct answer, stating: „I don’t want to discuss hypotheticals. The level of taxes that we wanted to increase are already included in fiscal packages 1 and 2.”

Nazare added that „there is no point in discussing other tax-related matters at this moment, given the situation Romania finds itself in today,” emphasizing that the fiscal impact of the two fiscal packages has already been evaluated and communicated.

Nazare announced that the budget rectification will be „an important, responsible recalibration of the budget” and that Romania aims to return to the assumed trajectory by the end of 2026.