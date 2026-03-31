New air policing mission: 100 soldiers and six F-16 fighters deployed to Lithuania

The Romanian Air Force is starting a new Reinforced Air Policing mission in the Baltic airspace on Tuesday, at 24:00, as part of Romania’s commitment to NATO’s collective security.

The „Carpathian Vipers” detachment, consisting of approximately 100 soldiers with six F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, is deployed in Lithuania, at the Šiauliai air base.

It will provide the Reinforced Air Policing Service between April and July 2026, the Ministry of National Defense announced.

According to the ministry, the mission of the Romanian military is to protect the integrity of the airspace of the Baltic States and represents a fundamental component of NATO’s commitment to its members.

The Romanian Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets permanently ensure early warning and intervention to clarify the air situation, applying legal measures against aircraft that use the airspace of the Baltic States without authorization.

The Romanian Air Force is on its fourth deployment in Lithuania, where it ensured the protection of the integrity of the airspace of the Baltic States and NATO.

The first Air Policing mission was carried out in the period August-October 2007, with a detachment consisting of 67 military personnel and four MiG-21 LanceRs from the 71st Air Base „General Emanoil Ionescu”. The second and third missions were carried out between April-July 2023 and April-July 2025, respectively, with 100 military personnel and four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 86th Air Base „Lieutenant Aviator Gheorghe Mociorniţă”.