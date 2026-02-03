New car registrations plummeted in January

According to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), based on DGPCI statistics, in January 2026, new car registrations are down 33% compared to January 2025.
Electrified cars registered a 13% decrease compared to January 2025, reaching a volume of 5,615 units.
Pure electric cars registered a 14% decrease compared to January 2025, while plug-in hybrid cars registered an increase of +49%.
APIA presented the top 10 registered brands:
Dacia-1442
Toyota- 756
Skoda-690
Volkswagwen-646
Mercedes-Benz-397
Hyundai-390
BMW-385
Ford-376
BYD-312
Renault-254
Others-2234
Total-7882.