New car registrations plummeted in January

According to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), based on DGPCI statistics, in January 2026, new car registrations are down 33% compared to January 2025.

Electrified cars registered a 13% decrease compared to January 2025, reaching a volume of 5,615 units.

Pure electric cars registered a 14% decrease compared to January 2025, while plug-in hybrid cars registered an increase of +49%.

APIA presented the top 10 registered brands:

Dacia-1442

Toyota- 756

Skoda-690

Volkswagwen-646

Mercedes-Benz-397

Hyundai-390

BMW-385

Ford-376

BYD-312

Renault-254

Others-2234

Total-7882.