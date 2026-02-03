Prima pagină » English » New car registrations plummeted in January

New car registrations plummeted in January

New car registrations plummeted in the first month of the year. Compared to January 2025, they decreased by a third.
New car registrations plummeted in January
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
03 feb. 2026, 13:32, English

According to data from the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA), based on DGPCI statistics, in January 2026, new car registrations are down 33% compared to January 2025.

Electrified cars registered a 13% decrease compared to January 2025, reaching a volume of 5,615 units.

Pure electric cars registered a 14% decrease compared to January 2025, while plug-in hybrid cars registered an increase of +49%.

APIA presented the top 10 registered brands:

Dacia-1442
Toyota- 756
Skoda-690
Volkswagwen-646
Mercedes-Benz-397
Hyundai-390
BMW-385
Ford-376
BYD-312
Renault-254
Others-2234
Total-7882.

