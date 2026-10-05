New hearings in Călin Georgescu’s case. His father-in-law arrived at DIICOT

Vasile Moldoveanu will be heard as a witness in the case in which former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu is being investigated for fraud in the case regarding an alleged damage of 1.1 million euros.

The prosecutors want to clarify how the amount of 118,000 lei was transferred

Sources from the investigation indicate that prosecutors want to clarify how, from Vasile Moldoveanu’s account, the amount of 118,000 lei was transferred, in October 2023, to businessman Răzvan Leu.

Subsequently, Răzvan Leu filed the complaint that started the file in which Georgescu is being investigated.

The transaction details would have mentioned that the money was „loaned”.

Călin Georgescu, under pre-trial detention

Călin Georgescu was placed under pre-trial detention for 30 days on September 29, 2026. The decision was made by the Bucharest Court of Appeal and is final. The same measure was ordered in the case of businessman Ionel Rusen, in the file in which the two are being investigated by DIICOT.