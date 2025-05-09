New increases for ROBOR

Thus, the 3-month ROBOR, used to calculate variable interest rates on retail loans in lei contracted before May 2019, as well as for current loans of companies in lei, increased on Friday to 7.31%, compared to 7.25, as it was on Thursday.

Also, the 6-month ROBOR used to calculate interest rates on mortgage loans in lei with variable interest rates increased from 7.31 on Thursday to 7.45.

Also, the 12-month ROBOR increased from 7.30 to 7.46%.