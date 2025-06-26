Nicușor Dan, ahead of the European Council: We will have a paragraph on Moldova

„This is the first European Council. There are many topics. It is the first council after the NATO summit, and there are also topics related to business, including the increase in spending, but also how Europe can produce military equipment, so this will be a consistent discussion,” says the President.

He adds that „there is a strong foreign and security policy component.” „Romania’s interests are on the Republic of Moldova and, at Romania’s initiative, there will be a paragraph on the Republic of Moldova in the final declaration (…) There will also be a section on the Black Sea,” Dan says.

According to the President, „of course, Ukraine is important for Romania” and is on the agenda, as well as other topics related to internal urban policy, competitiveness, and foreign policy – the Middle East.