Nicușor Dan announces that the new government could be established in the next three or four weeks

Nicușor Dan made the statements after participating in the validation ceremony of the mandate. The event took place at the headquarters of the CCR.

The Romanian President announced that he will begin discussions on the formation of a new government. Until then, the new president and the interim ministers will analyze the deficit situation. Nicușor Dan will meet with representatives of the interim government on Thursday.

„I will have a meeting with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of European Funds (…) I want to see their ideas regarding deficit reduction and the state of discussions with the European Commission”, explained Nicușor Dan.

The president estimated that the new government will be sworn in in three or four weeks so that as many things related to the government program as possible can be established and there are no tensions within the team

„I am glad that the party is open, I am glad that I do not rule out entering the government,” Dan also said about the PSD, adding that a stable majority in Parliament will give the country credibility in relation to the business environment.

The mandate of President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, was validated on Thursday by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). As a result, as of May 22, Nicușor Dan is the new President of Romania.