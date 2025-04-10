Nicușor Dan calls for the desecretization of the documents behind Ponta’s decisions during the 2014 floods

“Victor Ponta explained how, in 2014, when he was prime minister, he chose to flood Romanian villages in order to prevent the Danube from flooding Belgrade. This is staggering, especially considering his so-called ‘sovereignist’ campaign under the slogan ‘Romania First!’,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that, for this „feat,” Ponta claims to have received Serbian citizenship, which he still holds, along with pro-Russian actor Steven Seagal, noting: “And he received this citizenship because he chose to cause damage to Romania in order to save Serbia. Sovereignist Victor Ponta should explain to Romanians why he puts Serbia first when deciding where to cause damage to the Danube, when choosing citizenship, and when deciding where to hide his fugitive friends wanted by Romanian justice.”

Nicușor Dan also urged Marcel Ciolacu to publish and declassify all the documents related to the decisions made by Prime Minister Victor Ponta during the 2014 floods: “Romanians have the right to know, transparently, what Victor Ponta’s decision to flood the Romanian villages along the Danube was based on.”