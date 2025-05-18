Nicușor Dan voted in his hometown of Făgăraș

Before entering the polling station, he noted that he had voted there 15 to 20 years ago as well.

The candidate greeted several teachers who were waiting for him in the courtyard of the polling station. He expressed to them that „there are not two Romanias, one of big cities and one of small towns.”

When asked what thoughts crossed his mind while going to the polls, Dan replied, „I thought of the many silent, honest, hard-working people who have not felt represented for a long time.”

„I voted for change that will bring prosperity, rather than change that leads to adventure and discourages investment in Romania. I voted for a European direction and for good cooperation with our European partners, not for Romania’s isolation. I voted for a society where we can have dialogue, not one that is divided. We voted with hope because Romania is filled with people—both in Romania and the diaspora, as well as in the Republic of Moldova—who can help build the Romania we want. I chose to vote here in Făgăraș to send a message to people that it is important to remember our roots and that there should not be two Romanias, one of big cities and one of rural areas and small towns,” Dan stated.

When reminiscing about the polling place, he mentioned that while the building did not exist at the time, it was formerly a sports hall: „That’s the old building where I attended school from 5th to 8th grade.”

When asked if he felt nervous about the day, Nicușor Dan admitted that he always does, but especially today, as Romania is choosing its future not just for the next five years, but for much longer. „It’s a turning point; these are very important elections, and that’s why I want to invite all Romanians to go out and vote.”

Regarding accusations of potential election fraud made by his opponents, Dan stated, „I don’t want to campaign on election day; from the beginning, all I’ve observed is scandal on their part.”

Dan also answered questions from foreign journalists in English.