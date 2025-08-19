Minister of European Funds on the Emergency Ordinance on the PNRR: a national mobilization exercise

The statement was made during a press conference held on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace.

According to the minister, the new Government found a PNRR in renegotiation with things that were not clear and with an overcontract from 27.5 billion euros to 47.4 billion euros.

The ordinance aims to „good management of public money, efficient use of European funds and transparency” and follows the accelerated renegotiation of the PNRR, said Dragoș Pîslaru. He showed the principles based on which the government ordinance was made.

„Where you haven’t contracted before, there’s no point in contracting anymore, where you’ve contracted but haven’t done anything, those contracts should be unilaterally terminated and closed. Where we’ve done some studies but the works haven’t started, we should stop and not spend money on projects that can’t be finished by August 31, 2026. If your works are below 30% physical progress of the investment object, obviously there’s a fundamental risk that they won’t be finished, we’re suspending those projects,” said Pîslaru.

The ordinance defines the things that will remain in the PNRR. Each ministry will have a 15-day deadline to announce which projects they can finish by the end of next summer. Specifically, the ministry experts will present precise data on the projects in order to reduce the risks associated with implementation.

„Thus, for each ministry, we will have the list of projects that fall within the financial envelope,” explained Pîslaru.

The minister also indicated that this way „we will have transparency” because with the information thus obtained a „scoreboard” will be made that will be public. It will be an exercise of national mobilization, the Minister of Investments and European Projects specified.