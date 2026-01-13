Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan on the resumption of the FLEX program: The partnership is permanently strengthening

Nicușor Dan on the resumption of the FLEX program: The partnership is permanently strengthening

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, declared on his X page on Tuesday that the resumption of the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program for the 2026-2027 academic year is very important.
Nicușor Dan on the resumption of the FLEX program: The partnership is permanently strengthening
Sursă foto: Alexandra Pandrea / GMN / Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
13 ian. 2026, 13:16, English

Nicușor Dan stated that the FLEX program has a major impact on Romanian education and Romanian youth, but also on the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America.

„The strategic partnership between Romania and the United States is permanently strengthening, not only through economic and security projects, but also through impactful educational programs for our youth,” the president said.

He explained that the FLEX program is „one of the most competitive exchange programs for high school students in the world, based on merit,” which in the past has offered opportunities for young people to pursue successful careers in public administration and the private sector.

Through this program, 20 Romanian high school students will have the chance to study in an American high school and live with an American family, experiencing authentic life in the US, the president also emphasizes.

“The exceptional interest of Romanian high school students – 2,883 candidates for 20 places – demonstrates the strong desire of our young people to train through quality education, international openness and democratic values”, added the president.

The program was resumed thanks to the co-financing agreement signed between the Ministry of Education and Research and the American Councils for International Education.

The selection procedures will last for several months.

According to the statements, the selection procedures are underway and will last for several months.

“I wish them all the best and congratulate them for their courage, ambition and desire to overcome their limits. Regardless of the result, each application is a proof of confidence that education offers the best prospects for building a future.”, adds Nicușor Dan.

The President also stated that programs like FLEX are not only opportunities for high school students, but also represent “an essential tool for bringing societies closer together and a unique chance for young people to mature.”

Nicușor Dan also stated that Romania is in great need of well-prepared, open-minded and connected citizens to the world.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV O barjă cu îngrășământ de azot s-a scufundat în Dunăre, la Zimnicea / Peste 1100 de tone de chimicale, susține primăria / Autoritățile n-au făcut public incidentul
G4Media
Bani în plus la pensiile din ianuarie 2026, pentru pensionarii din aceste orașe din România
Gandul
Cum arată acum Maria, tânăra găsită în stare gravă după o petrecere cu șeicii. E transformată total!
Cancan
FOTO. Milionarul de 58 de ani se iubește cu o femeie mai tânără cu 21 de ani
Prosport
Curtea de Conturi semnalează nereguli grave la Berceni, Prahova: cardurile primăriei, folosite de Crăciun, la benzinării din Maramureș. Bilete de avion de 10.000 de euro, fără documente justificative
Libertatea
Categoria de bugetari care vor primi vouchere de vacanță și în acest an. Noi reguli și criterii mai stricte pentru angajați!
CSID
Buggy-ul american care doboară drone cu rachete de 100.000 de dolari
Promotor