Nicușor Dan on the resumption of the FLEX program: The partnership is permanently strengthening

Nicușor Dan stated that the FLEX program has a major impact on Romanian education and Romanian youth, but also on the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America.

„The strategic partnership between Romania and the United States is permanently strengthening, not only through economic and security projects, but also through impactful educational programs for our youth,” the president said.

He explained that the FLEX program is „one of the most competitive exchange programs for high school students in the world, based on merit,” which in the past has offered opportunities for young people to pursue successful careers in public administration and the private sector.

Through this program, 20 Romanian high school students will have the chance to study in an American high school and live with an American family, experiencing authentic life in the US, the president also emphasizes.

“The exceptional interest of Romanian high school students – 2,883 candidates for 20 places – demonstrates the strong desire of our young people to train through quality education, international openness and democratic values”, added the president.

The program was resumed thanks to the co-financing agreement signed between the Ministry of Education and Research and the American Councils for International Education.

The selection procedures will last for several months.

“I wish them all the best and congratulate them for their courage, ambition and desire to overcome their limits. Regardless of the result, each application is a proof of confidence that education offers the best prospects for building a future.”, adds Nicușor Dan.

The President also stated that programs like FLEX are not only opportunities for high school students, but also represent “an essential tool for bringing societies closer together and a unique chance for young people to mature.”

Nicușor Dan also stated that Romania is in great need of well-prepared, open-minded and connected citizens to the world.