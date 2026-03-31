Nicuşor Dan: Romania has caught up with the EU and aims to join the OECD and the eurozone

Continuing institutional reforms, joining the OECD and adopting the euro are key objectives for the coming period, emphasizes President Nicuşor Dan.

Romania has experienced accelerated growth over the last two decades, reaching from 26% of the average GDP per capita of the European Union – in 2000 – to almost 80% today, notes President Nicuşor Dan in a post on X.

“Romania’s accession to the European Union was a great success story. Our country had a historical gap compared to developed countries, which it has considerably reduced. In 2000, Romania had only 26% of the average GDP per capita of the EU and today we have reached almost 80%,” wrote Nicuşor Dan.

The head of state stressed that one of the priorities of his mandate is the reform of institutions, “so that they can lay the foundations for solid economic growth. The quality of institutions and the way in which they influence the prosperity of all Romanians are essential.”

Another strategic objective mentioned is Romania’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this year.

“We are on schedule and this is largely due to the collaboration between political parties. It is a label that will tell the world that our country has economic governance similar to the richest countries”, added Nicuşor Dan.

At the same time, he also pointed out that the transition to the euro “must be another major objective for Romania”.

“Romania wants a stronger European Union economically, with a functional Single Market, but for these things to be reflected in higher incomes for people and in more competitive companies, integration into the core of the European economy is necessary. We also support a single European energy market in which nuclear energy plays a more important role”, added the president.

Regionally, Nicuşor Dan reiterated support for the Republic of Moldova regarding its European integration. In addition, the President stressed the importance of the future European budget for the period 2028–2034, which should „strike a balance between competitiveness and cohesion”, in order to avoid widening development gaps between Member States.