Nicușor Dan signed the decree designating Luca Niculescu as candidate for prime minister

Luca Niculescu was appointed by the head of state on Monday, October 5, after consultations with the parliamentary political parties and formations at Cotroceni Palace. This is the fourth nomination for the position of prime minister made by Nicușor Dan.

After the designation, Niculescu has 10 days to form his government team and present himself in Parliament in order to obtain the investiture vote.

Luca Niculescu is a diplomat and holds the position of Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since 2022, he has also been the national coordinator of Romania’s accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).