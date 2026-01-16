Nicușor Dan welcomed the European Commission’s decision to approve the defense plans

This decision means that the eight EU member states will receive support to strengthen their defense capabilities. Romania, in particular, will receive up to €16.68 billion to enhance its national security and support its defense industry.

“Yesterday’s approval by the European Commission of financial assistance allocated to Romania under the SAFE program, amounting to up to €16.68 billion, represents a major step forward in strengthening our security,” Nicușor Dan stated. He added that the funds will be utilized not only for the purchase of modern defense equipment but also to improve the national industry.

“The rearmament and domestic production programs for modern defense equipment will contribute to the revitalization of Romania’s national defense industry,” the president explained. Furthermore, the Romanian projects included in the SAFE program are expected to have a significant economic impact.

“At the same time, the Romanian projects in SAFE will bolster economic growth, stimulate research and development, and generate prosperity for our citizens,” Nicușor Dan said.

On Thursday, the European Commission approved the national defense plans of Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal, and Romania, marking a significant step toward strengthening Europe’s security. This proposal has been forwarded to the Council following a detailed assessment of the “National Defense Investment Plans” submitted by these countries under the SAFE initiative.

The approval facilitates the launch of the first package of long-term, low-cost loans for these nations to develop their military capabilities and acquire defense equipment. Additionally, these measures contribute to Ukraine’s integration into the European Union’s security system, ensuring that the support provided is both rapid and sustainable.

Now that the Commission’s assessment is complete, the Council of Europe has four weeks to adopt the implementing decisions. Once approved, the European Commission will finalize the loan agreements, with the first payments expected to be made in March 2026.