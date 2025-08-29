Oana Ţoiu to attend informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen

Discussions will focus on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, with an emphasis on strengthening support for Ukraine, coordinating the actions of EU member states to increase pressure on Moscow, and managing frozen Russian assets. Security developments in the Middle East and the humanitarian situation in Gaza will also be reviewed.

“The ministers will also exchange views on working methods in the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, with the aim of ensuring improved efficiency of the decision-making process.

The meeting will be co-chaired by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, and by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, in his capacity as President of the EU Council,” according to the statement issued by the MFA.

During the Gymnich meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold bilateral talks with European partners. Her agenda also includes a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community in Denmark.