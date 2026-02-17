Octavian Bellu, on his birthday. COSR: He made Romania the pole of world women’s gymnastics

„They showed us that it is possible, they inspired us to try and they left us the most important legacy, the spirit of champions!”, the COSR press release states.

From 1981 to 1991 he was part of the technical team of the Olympic team. From 1991 to 2005, then between 2010 and 2016, he was the coordinator of the Olympic team during the most prolific period of Romanian women’s gymnastics.

„For Octavian Bellu, there was no unconquered podium and no generation of gymnasts without Olympic, world and European champions. (…) The successes achieved with different generations could hardly be matched by anyone ever again, at least at the level of Romanian sport. With gymnasts of great value, such as Ecaterina Szabo, Daniela Silivaş, Cristina Bontaş, Aurelia Dobre, Lavinia Miloşovici, Gina Gogean, Maria Olaru, Simona Amânar, Andrea Răducan, Cătălina Ponor, Sanda Izbaşa or Larisa Iordache, Octavian Bellu achieved astonishing performances, making Romania the pole of world women’s gymnastics”, the COSR representatives also specify.

Octavian Bellu was declared the most successful coach in the world. His record in number of medals placed him in the Book of Records as number 1 of all time.

He has 17 Olympic gold medals and a total of 305 medals at the World Championships, European Championships and the Olympic Games.

He won 5 consecutive world titles with the Romanian team between 1994-2001. But also 2 consecutive Olympic titles with the Romanian team: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004.

He also has 6 European titles won with the Romanian team: Stockholm 1994, Birmingham 1996, St. Petersburg 1998, Athens 2004, Brussels 2012, Sofia 2014.

In 2009 he was included in the famous Hall of Fame of universal gymnastics.

Also, on this occasion, the former great rower Elisabeta Lipă sent a message.

„Octavian Bellu, together with Mariana Bitang, wrote one of the most beautiful and powerful pages in the history of world gymnastics. Together you formed great gymnasts, built generations of champions and demonstrated that true performance is born from teamwork, rigor and mutual trust. Beyond the impressive record, the people remain — authentic leaders, consummate professionals and benchmarks for Romanian sport. People who have shaped not only champions, but also characters,” said Lipă, president of the Romanian Rowing Federation.