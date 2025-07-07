Octavian Berceanu, REPER candidate for the Capital City Hall

According to a press release from REPER, over the weekend, the Bucharest branch elected its leaders and management structure, as well as the candidate for the Capital City Hall, during the Municipal Conference.

Ana-Maria Boghean, general councilor, and Iulian Hatmanu, deputy mayor of Sector 1, were elected co-presidents of the branch.

Octavian Berceanu, former head of the National Environmental Guard, was designated candidate for the General City Hall of Bucharest.

„I love Bucharest! I was born and raised in Bucharest, nourished by the energy of the people who fill it with life and hope. Our decisions build Bucharest, with good and bad, with every voice we hear and that echoes in the lives of others. I choose to give my time and knowledge for a breathable city, with green spaces, with quality drinking water and clean and civilized streets. We will choose together for a healthy capital, developed in harmony with the history that defines it and open to the performance of the future”, said Octavian Berceanu.

Also this weekend, the management offices of the local branches in the six sectors were elected.