Opposition files motion of censure after Bolojan takes responsibility

This will happen after the plenary session of the Parliament, in which the Prime Minister will take responsibility for the package of fiscal measures to reduce the deficit.

Political sources specify for Gândul that the collection of necessary signatures has begun, from MPs AUR, POT, SOS and the non-affiliated group of the Romania First Alliance.

„They set the country on fire and now they are asking us for money to put out the fire – out with the arsonists in the Government!”, is the title of the motion of censure from the extraordinary session, which ends on Monday, July 7.

According to the initiators, “The government has prepared a real economic shock for us, imposed overnight, in the middle of summer, ignoring any semblance of predictability. The general VAT increases from 19% to 21%, and the reduced rates for food, medicine, housing and basic services go from 5% and 9% to 11%.

“Romanians will feel these price increases to the full in every shopping receipt, in every monthly bill. And all this while their incomes are frozen! The dividend tax increases from 10% to 16%. In five years, this tax has tripled. Thus, the interest of entrepreneurs to develop businesses in Romania disappears. With a 16% profit tax already in force, it means that any Romanian entrepreneur will pay almost 30% of their earnings to the state, if they want to withdraw their money from the company”, the text of the motion states.

To submit the motion of censure, the initiators need 116 signatures. Procedurally, the motion can be submitted within three days of assuming responsibility. The initiators want to do this on Monday. If they manage to collect signatures on the same day that Bolojan assumes responsibility, the Permanent Bureaus could decide to read the text on Monday as well.

Article 113, para. 3 of the Romanian Constitution states that “The motion of censure shall be debated 3 days after it was presented in the joint session of the two Chambers”.

After the 3:00 p.m. session, the Permanent Bureaus of the two Chambers will meet to notify the plenary session of the submission of the motion. Political sources inform that the debate and vote could take place on Friday at the latest.