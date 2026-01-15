Parliament Palace left without water: Scheduled technical intervention underway

According to a press release issued by the Chamber of Deputies, from January 15, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., until January 16, 2026, at 1:00 a.m., the water supply to the Palace of Parliament will be completely shut off. The reason? Bypass work and replacement of some components of the pipe installations are being carried out.

It is also mentioned that the water supply will be resumed in stages, starting at 1:00 a.m. It is estimated that the installations will be fully functional by Friday morning, January 16, at 8:00 a.m.

According to the press release, the water supply interruption is necessary in order to carry out corrective work on the water distribution systems, with a view to ensuring the safe operation of the pipes.

The number of people affected is difficult to estimate, according to the information issued by the Chamber of Deputies. The water supply will not be cut off simultaneously in all areas of the Parliament building. The lower floors will have water until a certain time, depending on how long it takes to empty the pipes, while the upper floors will be affected earlier.

The technical intervention on the water supply networks comes in a context where the water distribution systems and the Hydrophore Station have been in operation since before 1981, having been used even during the construction of the current Palace of Parliament.

In addition, the intervention is also necessary due to the numerous failures recorded in recent years. In 2025, multiple temporary welding works were carried out, imposed by the advanced degree of wear of the pipes, which makes their replacement necessary, the statement also says.