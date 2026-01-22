Pension recipients may continue working, with an 85% reduction in their pension

Executive spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu stated that the draft bill allows individuals with service or military pensions to remain employed, provided they request it and accept the pension reduction.

„The bill aligns the conditions for this provision with Law 360/2023 concerning the public pension system and with rulings from the High Court of Cassation and Justice. Continued employment will require annual approval from employers, even in cases of reclassification under the law. For former judges or prosecutors who are reclassified as judges or prosecutors without a competitive process, Article 216(2) of Law 303/2002 will apply. This article already stipulates that during the reclassification period, the service pension amount is reduced to 85%,” explained Dogioiu.

It’s important to note that this bill does not apply to contributory pensions but solely to service and military pensions.

„The aforementioned provisions are not applicable to local elected officials or individuals whose term of office is specifically defined by the Constitution. Additionally, they do not apply to teachers in public institutions who provide initial and continuing professional training to magistrates or those in military and higher legal education,” Dogioiu added.

The bill also stipulates that the secondments of civil servants and contract staff will end within 10 days of the law taking effect. It introduces the option for transfers in the interest of service within a maximum of 30 days.

In the context of reorganizing public institutions, when multiple civil servants find themselves in similar situations, the bill allows for the organization of an examination with a transparent, fair, and meritocratic selection process.

Furthermore, the suspension of a civil servant’s employment for the purpose of working in international organizations will be limited to a maximum of 5 years, aiming to maintain a balance between individual and institutional interests.