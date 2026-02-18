The Constitutional Court ruled that the Law on Special Pensions for Magistrates is constitutional

The Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that the Law on Special Pensions for Magistrates is constitutional.

Gathered in a new session of the Constitutional Court and after 5 postponements, the 9 judges of the Constitutional Court made the decision on Wednesday on the reform of the special pensions for magistrates that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan insisted on.

The judges of the Constitutional Court decided to declare the reform of the pensions for magistrates that the Ilie Bolojan Government committed to in Parliament last year to be constitutional.

The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and generally binding.

In the new version of the law that Ilie Bolojan signed into law on December 2, 2025 in Parliament, the new provisions will be as follows:

the amount of future pensions for magistrates – decreases from 80% to 70% of the last net salary

the amount of the service pension will be 55% of the calculation base, represented by the average of gross allowances from the last 60 months, but no more than 70% of the last net allowance in activity

the transition period, however, has increased from 10 to 15 years. This means that in 15 years, magistrates will retire at 65

each year, the retirement age will increase by one year, until, in 2042, prosecutors and judges will retire at 65

magistrates will still be able to retire early, provided that they have 35 years of seniority, but if they have not reached the age of 65, an annual penalty of „2% until reaching the standard retirement age in the public system” will be applied.

Currently, the service pension of magistrates represented 80% of the last gross salary, and magistrates could also retire at 48-49 years, if they had 25 years of seniority in the magistracy.