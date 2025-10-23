„People should remain calm, as we are economically much stronger than Russia,” said Nicușor Dan

In response to Mandon’s assertion that the „first objective” for the French Army is to prepare for potential conflict due to Russia potentially continuing the war in Europe, Dan noted that this is not a new concern.

„We have been in a hybrid war for at least 10 years, in my estimation. We face challenges along the entire eastern border of the Union. It is not new that we must equip ourselves to deter Russia from considering an attack on Europe,” said the president.

Dan emphasized that, for now, his message to the public is to „stay calm, because we are economically much stronger than Russia. If we prepare ourselves, there is no danger.”