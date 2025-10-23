The government is waiting the Constitutional Court’s reasoning for the new special pensions law

I have no additional information to provide regarding the future content or form of this legislation. In fact, these details have not been decided yet, as the coalition has not reached a common position on the matter. What I can tell you is that we are typically awaiting the Constitutional Court’s reasoning to understand the judges’ perspective and to determine the way forward in accordance with the CCR’s decisions,” Dogioiu explained.

When asked about interim PSD president Sorin Grindeanu’s statement that the government should resign if the future law is found unconstitutional again, Dogioiu refrained from commenting.

The government spokesperson emphasized that the CCR’s decision was not a rejection based on the merits of the case, but rather a procedural issue.

„By a narrow margin, four judges determined that the procedure had been followed, while five believed it had not. This is why it is crucial to read the reasoning behind the decision, as well as the separate opinions, which do not undermine the decision itself,” Dogioiu clarified.

When asked whether Ilie Bolojan had indicated whether he would resign if the law faced failure again, the government spokesperson replied, „No.”