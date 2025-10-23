Traffic Police clarifications regarding the incident at the Russian Embassy

Upon request from the gendarmerie teams, Traffic Police officers arrived at the scene and tested the driver, who is 53 years old. He was subsequently taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine for biological samples to be collected, with legal measures to follow based on the toxicology report results.

Concerning the status of his driver’s license, the Traffic Police noted that the man’s right to drive had previously been suspended for 90 days due to a traffic violation. Additionally, a check at the Traffic Police headquarters confirmed that the man currently holds a valid driver’s license, which is effective from October 16, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

The police are continuing to investigate this case. The attempted forced entry at the Russian Embassy in Bucharest took place around 3:15 a.m.