PMB: Bucharest residents without hot water and heat do not pay the heating agent at full price

In a post on Facebook, the Bucharest City Hall explains that Bucharest residents pay for hot water and heating strictly according to the actual consumption and the parameters at which the heating agent is delivered, not at the maximum level when the services are not provided properly.

„We pay for hot water and heating only when they are delivered at normal parameters! Otherwise, the heating agent is not charged at the maximum level. The water, the radiators are hot or cold – you pay accordingly! This is possible!”, the post made by the PMB on Facebook states.

The municipality states that in the basement of each block, the heat meter records the exact amount of gigacalories delivered to the building and that, in this regard, payment is made based on the water temperature.

„When hot water is not supplied according to the contractual parameters (and when there is no possibility of stopping it), the thermal energy meter records the exact amount of energy delivered (MWh/Gcal). „Warm” water is cheaper than hot water, because a smaller amount of Gcal is used for it,” the Bucharest City Hall also announces. Regarding the maintenance on the noticeboard of each block, the PMB explains that its value does not exclusively reflect the costs for heating or hot water, but also other expenses, including cold domestic water, cleaning services, but also the salaries of the administrative staff of the owners’ association.

The Bucharest City Hall also specifies that currently, small damages are recorded on the secondary network, in 288 blocks. Thermal agent is delivered, but at lower parameters.

Recently, several sectors in the Capital have been facing problems with the supply of hot water and heat. Last week, the Bucharest Municipal Thermal Energy Company came up with clarifications similar to those made by PMB on Wednesday. Termoenergetica mentioned that tenants will only pay for the thermal energy actually consumed, and the bills do not include periods in which heating or hot water were not delivered within the contractual parameters.