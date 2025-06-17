PNL Vice-President Robert Sighiartău: The idea of a government rotation is totally wrong

In the context of ongoing negotiations to form a new government, Sighiartău stated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) does not support the idea of a prime minister rotation.

“It’s very difficult to say we accept such an arrangement, because the very idea of negotiating Romania’s future for the next two or three years through a government rotation simply doesn’t work anymore. We’ve already seen a precedent. The Romanian bureaucratic and political system is always focused on who comes next. These kinds of political deals don’t help and don’t give credibility to the government,” Sighiartău told RFI.

He further argued that if Romanian politics continues to revolve around electoral calculations, looking ahead to 2028, and if parties seek new alliances only to irresponsibly spend money and pass blame, the results will be the same as in previous years.

“The very fact that they’re even discussing a government rotation is completely misguided. This discussion is totally wrong,” he emphasized.

When asked whether such a system might at least guarantee a majority government, given that the PSD could otherwise go into opposition, Sighiartău responded: “There’s a lot of talk about this. Yes, it’s true that the PSD still holds over 20% in Parliament and naturally wants to claim something. But no one benefits from a ‘sacrificial’ prime minister with limited authority – someone expected to take tough decisions now, only for someone else to take over in 2027-2028 and reap the benefits, or fall back into the same old patterns of socialist-style public spending.”