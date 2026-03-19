Pro Infrastructure: Despescu and Predoiu delay an essential measure for road safety

The Pro Infrastructure Association criticizes, on its website, the fact that the Ministry of Interior is delaying the implementation of the system through which the police can fine drivers who break the law, using images from video cameras installed on the roads.

The association denounces the excessive bureaucratic style that delays the application of vital regulations for road safety, intended to discourage aggressive behavior behind the wheel.

„The subject is not new at all and we brought it to your attention exactly a year ago, in March. At that time, we did not have a ministerial order, which was issued in the meantime. But in October 2025, other excuses: first, that there is no national center to centralize the requests coming from the country and to write the minutes of the contravention, and second, that the initial normative act, OUG 84/2024, must be amended,” the official portal of the association states.

The association’s representatives suggest that the head of the Romanian Police, Bogdan Despescu, and Cătălin Predoiu, the Minister of the Interior, are delaying a measure that can save lives in traffic, and everything is happening despite the fact that the necessary legal framework exists.

„In the sweet bureaucratic style of the counter, „one more paper is needed”. In our case, a new emergency ordinance put up for consultation only in November 2025.

On March 6, 2026, the draft GEO was published on the MIA website in transparency, sent for approval to the MTI, MDLPA, MAPN, ANSPDCP and MEC and for analysis in the MJ and MFP”.

These delays only encourage undisciplined drivers in traffic and increase the risk of accidents.