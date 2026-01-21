PSD calls for urgent clarification of why Ukraine refuses dual citizenship to Romanians

This decision is particularly concerning given Romania’s unconditional support for Ukraine since the onset of the war.

The PSD calls on the Romanian authorities responsible for foreign policy, including the Presidential Administration and the Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to urgently address the issue of dual citizenship for Romanians residing in Ukraine.

The party is demanding that the Ukrainian authorities provide an explanation for Romania’s omission from the list of countries for which Ukraine has established regulations on dual citizenship. „This omission clearly impacts the Romanian community in Ukraine and stands in stark contrast to the unwavering support our country has provided throughout the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” stated the PSD.

The PSD also emphasizes that such an arbitrary decision by Ukrainian authorities could potentially affect Ukraine’s process of joining the European Union. They describe the new regulation as deeply unjust, particularly for the ethnic Romanians who have made sacrifices while serving on the Ukrainian front.

In the PSD’s perspective, „Romania has consistently displayed a fair attitude toward Ukraine, similar to that of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Germany—countries that have established dual citizenship agreements with Ukraine.” The sense of unfairness is further heightened by the fact that Romanians are the second-largest ethnic minority in Ukraine and that Romania has provided continuous assistance during the conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.