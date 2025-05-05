PSD Leader: The entire leadership team must leave

The statement was made on Monday, on Antena 3 CNN. Constantin Toma, who is the mayor of Buzau, said that following Sunday’s results, „the entire leadership team” of PSD must leave.

„I hope we wake up and listen to Paul Stănescu, who said we should all go home,” explained Constantin Toma.

The PSD leader in Buzau also spoke about the near future.

„New elections in PSD with people who will reform this party,” added Toma.

The candidate of the PSD-PNL-UDMR governing alliance, Crin Antonescu, missed entering the second round of the presidential elections. He was surpassed by George Simion and Nicuşor Dan.