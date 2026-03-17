Rail access to the Port of Constanta will be modernized. 400 million lei project

CFR SA announces the start of the tender for the design and execution contract for the rehabilitation and electrification works of the Palas – Port A line, including the consolidation of the Palas Tunnel. The project has as its main objective the provision of the second rail access to the Port of Constanta and the increase of the rail freight transport capacity to the port platforms.

„The Palas Tunnel, inaugurated in 1900 under the name „Carol I”, represents an important element of the railway technical heritage. Designed by the engineer Anghel Saligny, it has constituted for several decades an essential railway connection in the area of ​​the municipality of Constanta. Since 1992, the tunnel has not been exploited due to water infiltration and structural degradation. Through the proposed project, the infrastructure will be consolidated and rehabilitated, while preserving the original stone construction elements,” the company said.

The investment includes the consolidation and rehabilitation of the existing tunnel, as well as its extension by approximately 200 meters in the direction of Palas station.

The project also includes the rehabilitation and electrification of the CF 816 Palas – Port A line, in a simple electrified line configuration, for the safe and efficient operation of freight trains. The signaling installations will be modernized by implementing an Integrated Automatic Line Block (BLAI) and adapting the centralization installations in Palas station. At the same time, works will be carried out to collect and evacuate water, in order to eliminate infiltration and protect the railway infrastructure.

The total estimated value of the contract is 404,037,640.92 lei, with financing estimated to be provided from the state budget.

The total duration of the contract is of 32 months, to which is added a 60-month warranty period.

„The implementation of this project aims to streamline rail freight traffic to the Port of Constanta and consolidate the role of rail transport in national and European logistics chains,” announces CFR SA.