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Rogobete Considers Negotiations with Pfizer for Modern Treatments Following the Loss of the Lawsuit

The Health Minister said Friday that one of the scenarios being considered after Romania lost its lawsuit against Pfizer in the first instance is to open direct negotiations so that the amounts our country must pay can be converted into real benefits for patients.
Rogobete Considers Negotiations with Pfizer for Modern Treatments Following the Loss of the Lawsuit
Sursa foto: Alexandru Nechez/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
03 apr. 2026, 14:34, English

Rogobete says that when you receive a bill and are faced with a fait accompli, the first impulse is to look for someone to blame.

“But the real responsibility lies elsewhere: in finding solutions for the people and for Romania. The decision by the Francophone Court of First Instance in Brussels, in the case regarding the contracts with Pfizer, places Romania before a major financial obligation. We are not discussing the pandemic here. We are not discussing the need for vaccination. We are discussing the effects of administrative decisions that today directly impact the public budget. And, above all, what we do next. Following our discussions, one of the scenarios we are analyzing is opening direct negotiations so that these sums can be transformed into real benefits for patients. More specifically: faster access to innovative medicines, the introduction of modern therapies into the public system, and the expansion of treatments for patients who, until now, had no alternatives,” says the Minister of Health on Facebook.

Otherwise, the minister believes that “inaction means a double loss: money paid and missed opportunities for patients.”

He acknowledges that it is not a simple solution nor a decision that can be made overnight, “but it is a responsible course of action, in which we transform a financial obligation into a concrete gain for the healthcare system.”

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