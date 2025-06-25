Romania and France discuss strengthening the Battle Group in Cincu

The Minister of National Defense, Liviu-Ionuț Moșteanu, had a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit held in The Hague, according to a statement sent by the Press Office of the Ministry of National Defense.

The two officials discussed the strengthening of the Allied Battle Group in Romania, deployed in Cincu and led by France, with the participation of soldiers from Belgium, Luxembourg and Spain.

The Romanian side emphasized the importance of increasing interoperability and achieving final operational capacity at brigade level.

The discussions also included regional security issues, especially in the Black Sea region, as well as continued support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

The Romanian minister invited his French counterpart to the multinational exercise „Dacian Fall”, planned for this autumn, as part of the deepening of bilateral military cooperation.

At the same time, Minister Moșteanu presented his French counterpart with the Emblem of Honor of the Romanian Army.