Romania had the highest annual inflation among EU member states in March, with a rate of 5.1%, followed by Hungary, with 4.8%, and Poland, with 4.4%.

At the opposite pole, the lowest inflation was recorded in France (0.9%), Denmark (1.4%) and Luxembourg (1.5%).

At the EU level, the inflation rate dropped to 2.5% in March, from 2.7% in February.

In March 2024, the average rate at European level was 2.6%.

In the case of Romania, inflation has been on a downward trend in recent months, from 5.5% in December 2024. Our country returned to first place in the EU in March, after dropping to 2nd in February, with a rate of 5.2%, surpassed by Hungary, which had an annual inflation of 5.7%.

The monthly inflation rate was 0.3% in March. Comparatively, the highest month-on-month price increases were in Greece, at 1.9%, and Portugal, at 1.7%.