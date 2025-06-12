Inflation reached 5.5% in May, the highest level in recent months

Annual inflation rose to 5.5% in May 2025, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics. It is the highest level recorded in recent months, after a period of relative stabilization.

Consumer prices increased by 0.46% in May compared to April, and since the beginning of the year, cumulative inflation reached 2.6%. The average inflation rate in the last 12 months was 5%, showing sustained pressure on prices.

Food registered the highest monthly increase, by 0.89% in May compared to April, significantly contributing to the acceleration of inflation. On an annual basis, food prices increased by 6.53% compared to May 2024, representing the main factor of pressure on family budgets.

Services registered an increase of 0.62% in a single month, and on an annual basis they became 7.09% more expensive. Non-food goods had the smallest monthly increase of only 0.08%, but they also became more expensive by 4% on an annual basis.