Romania wants to join the European Center for Clinical Excellence for Pharmaceuticals

Alexandru Rogobete participated on Thursday in the informal meeting of health ministers, organized within the framework of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Romanian representative supported the Commission’s initiative to establish the European Center for Clinical Excellence for Pharmaceuticals. At the same time, Rogobete presented the advantages offered by membership in the European group.

“In my intervention, I clearly expressed Romania’s need for a faster adaptation to the new European mechanisms and for reducing waiting times in the process of introducing innovative therapies. For patients, every month counts. For Romania, the advantages are concrete: faster access to clinical guidelines and protocols harmonized at European level; accelerated access to innovative therapies and personalized treatments, especially in oncology; reduction of gaps in access to innovation compared to other member states; more efficient integration of advanced therapies and modern biotechnologies,” Alexandru Rogobete wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian minister also said that any administrative delay affects the real chances of patients.

„As Minister of Health, I firmly support Romania’s accession to this European group. The objective is clear: increasing Romanian patients’ access to the latest guidelines and innovative therapies, in conditions of safety, efficiency and transparency. Integration into these European structures is a strategic decision for modernizing the health system and reducing inequities in access to treatment,” Rogobete stated.