Romanian driver Răzvan Umbrărescu confirmed at the start of the 24-hour Le Mans race

According to the starting list, Umbrărescu will be part of the Akkodis ASP Team, which will compete with a Lexus car, number 87, alongside drivers Jose Maria Lopez (Argentina) and Clemens Schmid (Austria), in the LMGT3 category.

The French team also participates in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), for which the Le Mans race also counts, being the fourth round of the competition.

In the endurance championship, Umbrărescu ranks 14th in the category standings, after the first three rounds of the season.

The Le Mans race is scheduled for the weekend of June 14-15, and there are 186 drivers on the starting list, in the three categories: hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3.