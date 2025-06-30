Romanian Parliament approves ban on housing allowances for MPs owning property in Bucharest

On Monday, the Romanian Parliament passed a legislative proposal that excludes senators and deputies who have a residence or own property in Bucharest or Ilfov County from receiving housing allowances.

The vote saw 361 parliamentarians in favor, two abstentions, and three who did not participate.

According to the specialized committee report, the amendment modifies Article 41 of Law 96/2006, which governs the status of deputies and senators. The change removes the right to receive flat-rate compensation for accommodation expenses in Bucharest for MPs who either live in or own residential property in Bucharest, either individually or together with their spouses.

This measure is part of broader efforts to limit public spending and ensure fairness in the use of state funds for parliamentary benefits.