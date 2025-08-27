Prima pagină » English » Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day

Sursă foto: Alexandru Dobre / Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
27 aug. 2025, 14:16, English

In the message posted on the Romanian Government’s Facebook page, Bolojan emphasized that the deep bond between the two countries has created a space of friendship and solidarity.

„Romania’s firm, practical, and multidimensional support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova is, therefore, a natural step in our brotherly relationship,” the prime minister’s message reads.

He added that Romania will always support the Republic of Moldova. „As I said a few days ago in Chisinau, we will face challenges together and continue to support our brothers across the Prut River who seek a better life, prosperity, and the rights and freedoms of European status,” Bolojan said.

„Happy birthday to the Republic of Moldova and its citizens!” concluded the Romanian prime minister.