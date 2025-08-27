Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan congratulated the Republic of Moldova on Independence Day

In the message posted on the Romanian Government’s Facebook page, Bolojan emphasized that the deep bond between the two countries has created a space of friendship and solidarity.

„Romania’s firm, practical, and multidimensional support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova is, therefore, a natural step in our brotherly relationship,” the prime minister’s message reads.

He added that Romania will always support the Republic of Moldova. „As I said a few days ago in Chisinau, we will face challenges together and continue to support our brothers across the Prut River who seek a better life, prosperity, and the rights and freedoms of European status,” Bolojan said.

„Happy birthday to the Republic of Moldova and its citizens!” concluded the Romanian prime minister.