Romsilva: The forest road in the Băneasa forest has existed since 1974 and has never left the forest

The National Forest Administration – Romsilva sent, on Wednesday, a series of clarifications regarding the D66 F002 forest road in the Băneasa forest, after the information from the report of the Control Body of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests appeared in the public space.

According to Romsilva, the D66 F002 forest road (formerly D53), with a length of 1,522 meters and an area of ​​0.89 hectares, was put into use in 1974, based on a decision of the Council of Ministers from 1972, a normative act that has not been repealed.

From that moment until now, the road has not been subject to restitution, has not legally left the forest fund and has not been handed over to another state entity.

The Directorate specifies that the road is in the public property of the state and is administered by the Bucharest Forest District within the Ilfov Forestry Directorate. It appears in the forestry arrangements from 1974 and 1982 as a „modernized alley for vehicles” and „forest and recreational road”, being paved, with a width of six meters. Romsilva indicates that, in 1991, in the context of the application of land fund laws, a material error appeared in the planning documentation of the Bucharest Forest District.

The road was represented on maps only between markers 19 and 22, although the total area of ​​0.89 hectares remained unchanged.

This error was found and corrected by the 2020 forestry management plan, a document approved by the technical commission of the Ministry of Environment and subsequently approved by order of the minister, in May 2023.

According to Romsilva, all supporting documents were submitted in a timely manner to the Control Body of the Ministry of Environment.

The management also specifies that the forest road was not recently built, but exclusively repair and maintenance works were carried out, financed from the own funds of the Ilfov Forestry Directorate. The expenses will be fully recovered based on a civil toll contract, concluded for a period of three years with the owners of the land in the area.

Romsilva emphasizes that the road has not been scrapped, decommissioned or removed from the records of the forest fund, neither in whole nor in part.