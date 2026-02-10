Bacău. Romsilva wins lawsuit for over 43,000 hectares of forest

„By Decision no. 4 of 09.02.2026, pronounced in the retrial of the revision by the Mureş Tribunal, the court rejected the appeal and the request for revision formulated by Gheorghe Paltin Sturdza and admitted the defenses of the National Forestry Agency – Romsilva, ordering the maintenance of the forest area in the public property of the Romanian state and in the administration of Romsilva. The decision is final”, reads the press release sent on Tuesday by Romsilva.

The over 43,000 hectares of forest have an estimated value of 300 million euros. The forest area includes the Comăneşti, Palanca, Brătuleşti, Agăş, Ciobănuş and Dărmăneşti forest areas and is part of the state’s public forest fund, according to the cited source.

Gheorghe Paltin Sturdza allegedly acquired the land area in 2012, through illegal restitution.

„The legal actions sought the annulment of Decision no. 231/2012 of the Covasna Court, which ordered the reconstitution of the property right for 43,227 hectares of forest fund in favor of Gheorghe Paltin Sturdza, as well as the protection of the national forest heritage, in full compliance with the legal framework in force. The file was handled by Romsilva’s legal advisors, both at the central level and at the Bacău Forestry Directorate level,” the press release published by Romsilva states.

Romsilva states that „the court’s decision confirms the solidity of the legal steps taken by the lawyers within Romsilva and the institution’s commitment to defend the integrity of the managed forest fund, as well as to maintain in the public domain the forest areas that belong to the Romanian state.”