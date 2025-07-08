Severe Shortage of Judges in Romania as Recruitment Competitions Are Blocked

Romania’s justice system is grappling with a severe deficit of judges. According to a recent report by the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), over 660 judicial positions are currently vacant across the country. This shortage is exacerbated by a steadily increasing workload, with a single judge sometimes handling more than 1,500 cases in a year.

The CSM’s annual report for last year shows a more than 13% increase in the total volume of cases compared to the previous year. ”Between January 1 and December 31, 2024, at a national level, a total volume of activity of 3,655,103 cases was registered, accumulating all procedural stages from all courts, compared to 3,214,079 cases in 2023, which corresponds to a 13.72% increase compared to the similar previous period”, the CSM report states.

The most critical situation is at the level of courts of first instance (judecătorii), where judges carry the heaviest caseloads. The average number of cases handled per judge in 2024 was:

-606 cases per year at Courts of Appeal.

-982 cases per year at Tribunals.

-1,519 cases per year at Courts of First Instance (Judecătorii).

The workload per judge has increased exponentially, being 45% higher than in 2020. This surge is attributed to a combination of lower staffing levels and a one-third increase in the number of cases. As of July 1, 2025, Romania faces a 13% deficit of judges.

The CSM emphasizes that these vacant positions cannot be filled in the short term. The severe staff shortage is currently impossible to cover because direct admission competitions for the magistracy are blocked by law, along with all other public institution recruitment processes. This legislative freeze prevents new judges from entering the system, further deepening the crisis.