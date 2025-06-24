Sorin Grindeanu Hands Over Romania`s Ministry of Transport to Ciprian Șerban

„In November 2021, Romania had under 900 kilometers of highways and express roads, of which 120–130 were built before the Revolution. Today we are at 1,300, so about 400 kilometers in three and a half years”, Grindeanu said, emphasizing that if this pace had been maintained since 1990, the country would now have over 3,000 kilometers of road network.

The target for the end of the year is 1,500 kilometers of highways, meaning another 200 kilometers must be completed in the coming months. The first opening will take place next week, with the inauguration of a segment of the A0 motorway, which will improve traffic around Bucharest.

„By the end of the year, it will be possible to drive from Craiova to Constanța”, Grindeanu promised.

Grindeanu expressed confidence in his successor, Ciprian Șerban, whom he described as a dynamic person with the desire to continue the development of the country’s road infrastructure.